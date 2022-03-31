7.5 Million Children Faces Devastating Impact In Ukraine: UNICEF

7.5 Million Children Faces Devastating Impact In Ukraine: UNICEF

March 31, 2022, 7:37 a.m.

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) said that the war in Ukraine is having a devastating impact on the country’s 7.5 million children. Humanitarian needs are multiplying by the hour as the fighting continues. Children continue to be killed, wounded and deeply traumatized by the violence all around them. Families are terrified, in shock, and desperate for safety.

The agency warns of the rising risk of human trafficking and exploitation. It says it is working with countries to step up measures for children's safety, including protection screenings at border crossings.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said, "As the number of children fleeing their homes continues to climb, we must remember that every single one of them needs protection, education safety and support."

UNICEF reports s 2 million children have been forced to flee Ukraine since Russia's invasion began. UNICEF also estimates that more than 2.5 million children have been displaced within Ukraine.

The figure from the children's agency represents half of the total evacuees. The UN refugee agency has reported 4.01 million people had fled the country as of Tuesday.

