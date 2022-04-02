Chaitra Navratri 2022: Significance And Importance

This year, the auspicious festival commence on April 2 and will continue till April 11. Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of the holy festival.

The nine days of Chaitra Navratri are devoted to worshipping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. Many people also observe fast on the first and last day, or all nine days. Sattvik diet is to be followed, which prohibits the consumption of onion, garlic, eggs, meats and alcohol. Many devotees also observe phallar fasting, which makes them abstain from consuming grains, cereals and legumes too.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 begins on the first day of the Hindu month (lunar-solar calendar) Chaitra. It marks the end of spring season and beginning of summer season, and that's why it is also known as Vasant Navratri. The nine-day-long festival has already started from April 2. Tomorrow, that is April 3, is the second day of Chaitra Navratri, and Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of the holy festival.

Every year, as the spring paves way for summer, Hindus across the country start preparing for one of the biggest religious festival - Navratri. While a total of four Navratris fall in a span of one year, two of them - Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri are predominantly celebrated in the country.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Chaitra Navratri falls in the first month, called Chaitra, of the Hindu lunar-solar calendar. It is a nine-day festival, and this year, it commences today on 2nd April 2022 and will go on till 11th April 2022, with Ashtami being celebrated on the last day after. 9th day is celebrated as Navami, which marks the birth day of Lord Rama. Puja Timings: Mahurat Time

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Significance

Maa Brahmacharini is known for her pure and sincere devotion and determination. According to the drik panchang, Goddess Parvati took birth at the home of Daksha Prajapati. In this form, the Goddess Parvati was a great Sati and her unmarried form is worshipped as Goddess Brahmacharini. It is also believed that Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes, is governed by Goddess Brahmacharini. She did severe penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband and performed hard austerity. Due to this, she was called Brahmacharini. According to Hindu mythologies, Goddess Brahmacharini was on a diet of Bilva leaves for 3000 years while she prayed to Lord Shankar. Later, she even stopped eating Bilva leaves and continued her penance without any food and water.