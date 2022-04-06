Kathmandu Valley Reports 5 New COVID-19 Cases

April 6, 2022, 5:17 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3358 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 5 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 5 infections, Kathmandu recorded 5..

With 10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,538.

