Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Accused Russian Soldiers For Killing Innocent

April 6, 2022, 7:48 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian soldiers of searching for victims then killing anyone they saw. He said if UN diplomats do not act, they should "dissolve" the council.

He has called for Russia to be removed from the United Nations Security Council. He told members on Tuesday that the Russians must be held accountable for atrocities in the city of Bucha.

Russia's ambassador refuted the allegations. Vassily Nebenzia accused Ukrainian troops are imprisoning, torturing, and killing Russian soldiers.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it's more urgent by the day to "silence the guns." He said he was horrified by the images of civilians killed in Bucha. He said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights is looking into possible war crimes.

