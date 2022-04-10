British PM Johonson Walked At The Street Of Kyiv With Ukrainian President Volodymyr

British PM Johonson Walked At The Street Of Kyiv With Ukrainian President Volodymyr

April 10, 2022, 7:48 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and promised further military assistance.

The British Prime Minister's Office says Johnson set out new military assistance of 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems.

Johnson made the visit without prior notice to media on Saturday. Zelenskyy greeted him in English. In a video message released after the meeting, Johnson described what Russian President Vladimir Putin has done in places like Bucha and Irpin as war crimes.

Johnson walked around the city with Zelenskyy and told those he met on the street that Britain will support the Ukrainian people.

He said the retreat of Russian forces is tactical and Putin is going to intensify the pressure now in Donbas and in the east.

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the UK's support. He also urged Britain and other countries to intensify sanctions on Russia and to ban energy imports from Russia totally.

Agencies

