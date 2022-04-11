COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 22 New Cases And 46 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 22 New Cases And 46 Recoveries

April 11, 2022, 5:15 p.m.

With 22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,593.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 3972 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 22 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was not detected in 1172antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 568 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 24 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 544 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 11 are admitted to the ICU and one is under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 46 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966,074 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

