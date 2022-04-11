Russian Defense Forces Intensifies Attack On Eastern Ukraine

Russian Defense Forces Intensifies Attack On Eastern Ukraine

April 11, 2022, 8:08 a.m.

Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday that its forces had destroyed Ukrainian surface-to-air missile systems near Kharkiv and elsewhere in the east.

Satellite imagery released by US firm Maxar Technologies shows a large convoy of armored vehicles and trucks moving south. The images were collected about 80 kilometers east of Kharkiv. The area is believed to be under Russian control.

Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak has suggested there could be large-scale battles in eastern Ukraine, and his country is ready.

Podolyak said on Ukrainian television on Saturday that his country is ready for big battles. He said Ukraine must win them, including in the eastern region of Donbas. He added that Ukraine will have a substantive negotiating position once that happens.

Podolyak also suggested the two countries' presidents will meet after that, adding it could take two or three weeks.

BBC and other media outlets quoted sources as saying Russian General Alexander Dvornikov has been tapped to lead Russia's operations in Ukraine.

Dvornikov is believed to have been appointed to reorganize Russian forces after their withdrawal from Kyiv to prepare for a major offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Dvornikov, the commander of Russia's southern military district, has previously headed military operations in Syria.

The administration of President Vladimir Putin began intervening in Syria's civil war in 2015. Many civilians have been killed in that conflict.

Russian forces are intensifying their offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Agencies

Everest Is Ready For Climbing
Apr 11, 2022
Gopal Krishna Ghimire Elected NBA President
Apr 10, 2022
Kremlin Says Russia To End Special Operation In Ukraine
Apr 10, 2022
British PM Johonson Walked At The Street Of Kyiv With Ukrainian President Volodymyr
Apr 10, 2022
Speaker Sapkota, China's NPC Chair Li Hold Discussions
Apr 09, 2022

More on International

Kremlin Says Russia To End Special Operation In Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
British PM Johonson Walked At The Street Of Kyiv With Ukrainian President Volodymyr By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Russia Attacked Train Station Killing Civilian In Eastern Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
UN General Assembly Voted To Suspend Russia From Human Rights Council By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
US Imposes Additional Sanctions On Russia By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Accused Russian Soldiers For Killing Innocent By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

NBA Asks Banks Not To Open LC To Import Of Vehicles, Gold And Silver By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2022
Everest Is Ready For Climbing By Agencies Apr 11, 2022
Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By LIATILE PUTSOA Apr 11, 2022
Lalitpur Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Cases And 48 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2022
Nepal Needs Concerted Efforts To Revive Tourism: Binayak Shah By Keshab Poudel Apr 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75