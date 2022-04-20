COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 25 Recoveries

With 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,699.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 3528 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 15 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, four persons with virus is detected in 1329 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 319 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 4 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 315 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 1is admitted to the ICU .

Meanwhile, 25 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966,398 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.