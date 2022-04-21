COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 32 Recoveries

April 21, 2022, 6:53 p.m.

With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,705.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2083 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 12 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, 3 persons with virus is detected in 1464 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 298 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 295 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 32 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966,456 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

