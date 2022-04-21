Kathmandu And Lalitpur District Confirms 8 New Cases

Kathmandu And Lalitpur District Confirms 8 New Cases

April 21, 2022, 6:57 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2084 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 8 infections, 6 cases reported in Kathmandu and 2 in Lalitpur.

With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,705.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

ADB And IIDS Jointly Organised A Dissemination Session On Nepal GESI Diagnostic Study
Apr 21, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 32 Recoveries
Apr 21, 2022
Nepal Government Permits 740 Climbers To Climb Mountains
Apr 21, 2022
WHO Director General Arrives In Kathmandu
Apr 21, 2022
Climbing Everest For Climate Justice
Apr 21, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 32 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
WHO Director General Arrives In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 3 minutes ago
Kathmandu And Bhaktapur District Confirms 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 25 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu District Confirms 7 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Cases And 26 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

ADB And IIDS Jointly Organised A Dissemination Session On Nepal GESI Diagnostic Study By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2022
Nepal’s Second International Airport Opens From Today By Agencies Apr 21, 2022
Nepal Government Permits 740 Climbers To Climb Mountains By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2022
Climbing Everest For Climate Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2022
Governor Adhikari Joins Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2022
Energy Is Always The Area Of Priority Of BIMSTEC: Minister Bhusal By Agencies Apr 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75