WHO Director General Arrives In Kathmandu

Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and his delegation has arrived in Kathmandu for a three-day official visit.
The WHO team was received by senior officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health and Population, and WHO in Kathmandu at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), according to the information shared by the MoFA in its twitter account.
