WHO Director General Arrives In Kathmandu

WHO Director General Arrives In Kathmandu

April 21, 2022, 2:32 p.m.

Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and his delegation has arrived in Kathmandu for a three-day official visit.

The WHO team was received by senior officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health and Population, and WHO in Kathmandu at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), according to the information shared by the MoFA in its twitter account.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Government Permits 740 Climbers To Climb Mountains
Apr 21, 2022
Climbing Everest For Climate Justice
Apr 21, 2022
Governor Adhikari Joins Office
Apr 21, 2022
Weather Analysis: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati
Apr 21, 2022
Kathmandu And Bhaktapur District Confirms 6 New Cases
Apr 20, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu And Bhaktapur District Confirms 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 15 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 25 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 17 minutes ago
Kathmandu District Confirms 7 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Cases And 26 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Kathmandu And Lalitpur District Confirms 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Cases And 34 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Second International Airport Opens From Today By Agencies Apr 21, 2022
Nepal Government Permits 740 Climbers To Climb Mountains By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2022
Climbing Everest For Climate Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2022
Governor Adhikari Joins Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2022
Energy Is Always The Area Of Priority Of BIMSTEC: Minister Bhusal By Agencies Apr 21, 2022
India Logs 2067 Fresh COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday By Agencies Apr 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75