COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 25 Recoveries

April 24, 2022, 5:05 p.m.

With 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,743.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 3144 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 11 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1119 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours, two were detected positive.

Currently, there are 269 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 267 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 25 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966523 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

