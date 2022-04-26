82,000 Candidates Filed Nominations For Local Level Elections

Spokesperson of Election Commission Shaligram Sharma Poudel said that more than 82,000 candidates registered their candidatures for the posts of chief, deputy chief ward chair and ward members in all 753 local levels across the country on the second day of nomination on Monday for the upcoming election.

The Election Commission (EC) informed that data collection process of the candidates was going on by the time this news story was filed Monday night.

According to the Election Commission, there are 1,395 candidates for the post of Mayor of the metropolitan-sub-metropolitan and municipality and 784 candidates for the post of Deputy Mayor.

There are 1,326 candidates for the post of Rural Municipality Chairman, 822 for vice-chairman and 9,797 for the ward chairman post. Similarly, there are 5,849 candidates for women members, 5,095 for Dalit women members and 12,517 for members, according to the commission.