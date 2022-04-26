India Logs 2,541 Covi19 Cases On Monday, Delhi Alone Logs Over 1000 Cases

India’s daily Covid-19 tally has been rising for the past few weeks, stoking fears of a fourth Covid wave. India on Monday recorded 2,541 new Covid-19 cases, as per the official data shared by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning. India’s active cases rose to 16,522.

After months of steady decline in the number of daily infections, the sudden surge of Covid-19 cases has led to serious concerns, not just on a national level, but globally as well. With this Indian, states have imposed a fine for those not donning the mask when outdoors.

Delhi reported 1,094 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent. Two more people also died due to the infection yesterday, official data said on Friday. 1,000-plus cases for 4th day in Delhi, positivity rate up to 6.42%

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said yesterday that people must wear mask in public places and that those those found in violation of the rule will be fined ₹ 500. Those travelling in private cars, however, do not need to wear mask.