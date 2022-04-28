Putin Warns Outside Intervention In Ukraine

Russia's president has repeatedly warned foreign leaders against interfering with the invasion of Ukraine. Now, Vladimir Putin has issued an even starker threat. He says any countries that intervene will be met with a "lightning-fast" military response reports international media.

Putin told Russian lawmakers on Wednesday that all decisions about the details of the retaliation have already been made. He said they have all the tools for it -- things no one else can boast of. He said they are not bragging and that they will use them if they have to.

Putin added that sanctions imposed by the West have done nothing to derail the Russian economy. He also promised that the military goals of the invasion will be achieved "unconditionally."

Russian forces continue to pound targets in eastern and southern Ukraine. Defense officials say they destroyed a Ukrainian command post, anti-aircraft systems, and other equipment.