Civilian Evacuation From Mariupol Azovstal Plant Begins

May 3, 2022, 7:34 a.m.

Another 40 civilians, including eight children, were evacuated on Sunday from the territory of the Mariupol Azovstal plant reports International media.

People were taken out on three buses. The group also included 14 women.

Earlier on May 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense told reporters that two groups of civilians left residential buildings adjacent to the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant along the humanitarian corridor on April 30.

"On April 30, as a result of a ceasefire regime and the opening of a humanitarian corridor, two groups of civilians left residential buildings adjacent to the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant. In the afternoon, 25 local residents left. With the onset of darkness, a second group of 21 people left and were taken to the settlement of Bezymennoe," the ministry said.

