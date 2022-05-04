Kathmandu Valley Confirms 12 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 12 New Cases

May 4, 2022, 4:56 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2372 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 12 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 12 infections, Kathmandu reported 10 and Lalitpur 2 cases.

With 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,883.

