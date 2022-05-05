COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 15 Recoveries

May 5, 2022, 5:27 p.m.

With 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thrusday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,898.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2376 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 15 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1435 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours, two persons are detected positive.

Currently, there are 217 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, one is admitted to various institutional isolation while 216 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 15 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966730 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

