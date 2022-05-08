Ukraine and Russia say Completion Of Civilian Evacuations From Mariupol Steelworks

Ukraine and Russia say civilian evacuations from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol were completed on Saturday -- the last day of a three-day ceasefire announced by Russia reports International media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his latest video address that more than 300 civilians have been rescued. He added that Ukraine is also working on humanitarian corridors for all residents of the city and surrounding settlements.

Russia's defense ministry also said in a statement that a humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from the compound had been completed.

But Ukrainian forces are believed to be still holding out at the steelworks against a Russian siege. Russia appears to be trying to take full control of Mariupol before Monday's Victory Day holiday commemorating the former Soviet Union's World War Two victory over Nazi Germany.

Russian forces are expected to intensify their attacks on the steel plant. Ukrainian officials say Russians have stormed into the compound.

Russia's defense ministry announced on Saturday that its troops destroyed an arms depot near a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv with short-range Iskander ballistic missiles. The ministry said the destroyed weapons were supplied by the West.

Ukraine's defense ministry said on Twitter that its troops destroyed a Russian landing ship on an island in the Black Sea off the coast of Odesa with Turkish-made Bayraktar TB-2 drones.