Kathmandu Valley Longs 8 New Cases

May 19, 2022, 5:58 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2580 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 8 infections, Kathmandu district rerecorded 7 and Lalitpur 1.

With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,040.

