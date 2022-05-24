Government To Revise Electricity Tariff To Displace LPG: President Bhandari

May 24, 2022, 9:18 p.m.

The policy and program for the fiscal year 2022/23 has focused on the bossting the construction of new hydropower projects and provide subsidy in the use of electricity to displace the LPG.

Unveiling the government policy and program for the upcoming fiscal year, President Bidya Devi Bhandari said that the government will install smart meters in all the households free of charge and revise the electricity tariff to displace the Liquidities Petroleum Gas (LPG).

She stressed for green economy while promoting industry. She said that the government will take initiative to start the construction of storage project like West Seti, Lower Arun, Seti-6 and Budhigandai/

