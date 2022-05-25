North Korea Has Fired Ballistic Missiles

Japan's defense minister says North Korea launched at least two ballistic missiles on Wednesday morning. Kishi Nobuo also says the North may have fired a third missile.

North Korea's latest launches occurred one day after the summit of the Quad framework. The meeting was hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Kishi said both were ballistic missiles. He added that the defense ministry is trying to determine whether more missiles were launched by the North.

The Japanese government says the two missiles that were confirmed to have been launched fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The South Korean military says the North fired three ballistic missiles toward the east, one after another, starting at around 6 a.m