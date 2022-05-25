North Korea Has Fired Ballistic Missiles

North Korea Has Fired Ballistic Missiles

May 25, 2022, 7:16 a.m.

Japan's defense minister says North Korea launched at least two ballistic missiles on Wednesday morning. Kishi Nobuo also says the North may have fired a third missile.

North Korea's latest launches occurred one day after the summit of the Quad framework. The meeting was hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Kishi said both were ballistic missiles. He added that the defense ministry is trying to determine whether more missiles were launched by the North.

The Japanese government says the two missiles that were confirmed to have been launched fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The South Korean military says the North fired three ballistic missiles toward the east, one after another, starting at around 6 a.m

Agencies

Induction Stoves Will Be Encouraged To Replace Cooking Gas: President Bhandari
May 25, 2022
NEA And GGGI Korea Signs Agreement For Green Hydrogen
May 25, 2022
21 People Died In Texas School Shooting
May 25, 2022
Labour Market Recovery Goes Into Reverse: ILO
May 24, 2022
India Joins US Led Indo-Pacific Economic Bloc
May 24, 2022

More on International

21 People Died In Texas School Shooting By Agencies 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
India Joins US Led Indo-Pacific Economic Bloc By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Criticizes US-led Indo-Pacific Initiative By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Labor Party Secure Majority In Australian Parliamentary Elections By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Russian Forces Claims Mariupol Steel Plant is Under Their Control By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Biden Starts Asian Nation Tour By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Long History Of People-To-People Exchange Between Japan And Nepal. By Yutaka Kikuta May 25, 2022
Save The Children-Nepal Organizes Workshop On RCCE By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
School Building Constructed Under A Grant Assistance Of The Government Of India In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
Nepal Imported LPG Worth Of Rs.52 Billion In The Last Ten Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
Induction Stoves Will Be Encouraged To Replace Cooking Gas: President Bhandari By Agencies May 25, 2022
NEA And GGGI Korea Signs Agreement For Green Hydrogen By Agencies May 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75