Today Is Republic Day, President And Prime Minister Call To Strengthen Republic

Today is Republic Day. The government is celebrating the Republic Day organizing various programs all over the country.

Issuing a statement, President Bidya Devi Bhandari has said the task of the republic is to move Nepal forward as a developed nation with a strong and self-reliant economy and bring meaningful change in people’s lives.

In her message delivered on the occasion of 15th Republic Day, President Bhandari expressed her belief that the day would inspire all to build the socialism-oriented economic system and implement all fundamental rights as envisioned in the Constitution.

Stating that the democratic republican administrative system is gradually getting institutionalized, she said, “The day will further bolster the territorial integrity, national sovereignty, independence and national unity and motivate all to move forward on the path of prosperity along with social justice.”

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that it is the best thing to give all citizens of the country equal rights and opportunities to participate in the system of governance without discrimination.

On the occasion of the 15th Republic Day, Prime Minister Deuba, in his message, said, “Today we are taking the country forward through democratic republican system of governance. The Constitution guarantees the fundamental rights and freedoms of the common Nepali citizens and the sovereignty and state power. It is guaranteed to be inherent in the Nepali people. “We are active in the journey of fulfilling the aspirations of peace, good governance, development and prosperity.”

During the decade and a half since the establishment of the republic, important tasks, including promulgation of the constitution by the Constituent Assembly, full operation of various constitutional organs and bodies envisaged by the constitution and election of all three levels of government as provided in the constitution have been accomplished, said the Prime Minister.

“We have been able to hold new local elections in a free, fair, peaceful and fearless environment, electing new people’s representatives from the people for the second time after the promulgation of the new constitution,” said the Prime Minister.

This has further strengthened the foundations of a competitive multi-party democratic republican system of governance and helped institutionalise civic accountability, he added.

Prime Minister Deuba thanked all the voters who have actively participated in the local elections and exercised their sovereign right to vote.

On May 28, 2008, the first Constituent Assembly (CA) declared Nepal as federal democratic republic, abolishing the 240-year-old monarchy.

The new constitution, promulgated by the second CA in 2015, institutionalised the new political and administrative system. The country ushering in a republican state marks a defining moment for Nepalis as they become the sources of supreme power guaranteed by the national charter.