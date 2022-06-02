The Restoration Of Octagonal Krishna Mandir

With Erich G. Theophile vision, we set up KVPT.

As a long-standing board member of Kathmandu Valley Preservation Trust (KVPT), I would like to thank all of you for being present here this evening.

Without the love and continual support of you all in heritage reconstruction, Patan and the other Durbar Square would not have been built. Without the monetary support of the Government of Nepal, the Department of Archeology and the public-private partnerships have played an important role to protect and reconstruct our heritage sites. The octagonal Krishna Mandir has been renovated thanks to the American Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservations. This illustrious organization has been a long-standing partner with the KVPT. I have had the pleasure to work with former U.S. Ambassadors to Nepal who have always been so interested and encouraging towards the KVPT and in helping preserve Nepal’s beautiful temples for future generations.

US ambassador.jpg

Thank you Ambassador Randy Berry for your great support of Nepal and your gracious presence here in the program. The restoration of the Octagonal Krishna Mandir is possible due to your support. I would like to thank each of you for being here to support the KVPT in all its initiatives in cultural and architectural heritage conservation.

I conclude my statement by recalling the founder of KVPT. I would like to remember Erich G. Theophile, a young American from Harvard University who studied architecture, who came to Nepal to study Nepal’s heritage and archeology. With Erich G. Theophile's vision, we set up KVPT. We are deeply indebted to him for inspiring us love and restore our heritage.

Erich G. Theophile.jpg

Erich G. Theophile (left) Pande file photo

Pande is on the board of directors of KVPT. Excerpts of her vote of thanks delivered at the inaugural function.

