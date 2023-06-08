Italy And Nepal Share Many Things

Italy and Nepal have a relationship which dates back over sixty-four years. The Italian Embassy was very much in Nepal till 1990 and now the Italian Embassy in New Delhi and Consul General in Kolkata help and guides us here.

An honorary Consul has many responsibilities and our work at the Consulate Office entails promoting Nepal-Italy relations, working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal by seeking their advice and aiding and solving many issues for Italian and Nepali citizens.

There is a strong Italian community of expats residing and working here, and many Nepali students apply to study different subjects such as engineering, Sciences and computer software studies etc in Italy’s top universities.

Italy is the country where the Renaissances took place in the great city of Florence, Firenze. The whole of Europe and the world at large heave influenced in the arts, sciences, architecture, and culture coming out of this rich heritage. Italian cuisine, of course it perhaps Italy’s most famous export and is very much loved by people around the world and most definitely here in Nepal, as you can see from the great schemes of Fire and Ice Pizzeria, which is an institution itself.

Many of you gathered here have visited the great citizens of Rome, Milan, and Florence, Naples and Venice and countless other beautiful and charming places throughout the Italy.

As Honorary Consul General, the Government of Nepal and I would to thank Italy for supporting Nepal during the 2015 earthquake and providing much needed Covid Vaccines and other medical equipment during the terrible Covid Pandemic.

Pande is an Honorary Consul General of Italy to Nepal. Excerpts of the statement delivered at a function hosted to celebrate the National Day of Italy.