Exporting 364 MW Electricity To India Is A Milestone In Nepal-India Electricity Trade: MD Ghising

As permitted by India, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has started to export all 364 MW of electricity to India from today. Nepal entered into a new stage from net importer to next exporter.

“I am proud to say that start of export of electricity to India sends the message to the common people that Nepal can benefit by selling electricity to India,” said Managing Director of NEA Kul Man Ghising. “This is a historic milestone in the bilateral electricity trade between the two countries.”

There is a reason for MD Ghising to proud of. During his tenure as MD Ghising ended decade long load shedding contributing to over GDP of the country and completed numbers of stalled projects.

In his second tenure, MD Ghising set another mile stone placing NEA from net importer of electricity to net exporter and changing gall ill-conceived and negative perception among the people regarding Nepal-India electricity trade.

The NEA earlier started selling 37.7 MW of electricity generated by its 24 MW Trishuli and 15 MW Devighat power plants on June 2 after NEPAL’S power plants started generating surplus energy. Nepal has been selling electricity to under India Energy Exchange Limited (IEX).

The managing director of the Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising said that Nepal exported 236 MW of electricity to India on Wednesday. After the addition of electricity generated from 144 MW Kaligandaki A Hydro-power Project and Marsyangdi and middle Marsyangdi and Likhu, Nepal was able to sell 364 MW of MW electricity to India Energy Exchange Limited (IEX),” said Ghising.

On April 6, India allowed the NEA to sell an additional 364 MW of electricity generated from four hydropower projects — Kali Gandaki (144MW), Middle Marsyangdi (70MW), and Marsyangdi (69MW) — all developed by the NEA, and Likhu 4 Hydro-power Project with 52.4MW capacity, developed by the private sector. Earlier, Nepal was allowed to sell electricity generated by Trishuli 24 MW and Devighat 19 MW.

During the recent visit of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to India, Nepal had received approval from the Indian side to export up to 364 MW of electricity to the Indian energy market.

The IEX under India’s Power Ministry had granted the NEA permission to supply an additional 326 MW to be traded in the Indian power-exchange market.

After entry of 51 MW of Likhu 4, developed by private party Green Venture, Nepal’s quota to sell electricity under IEX has completed.

All the electricity under IEX is exported to Indian market through 400 kV Dhalkbar-Mujafarpur cross border transmission line.

“We are exporting all the surplus electricity to India. This ends the possibility to waste the electricity which are not consumed domestically for now,” said MD Ghising. “We have been constantly in discussions with authorities in India to export additional surplus electricity to India.”

“All have to appreciate and thank the generosity shown by India towards Nepal by providing access to Nepalese electricity in Indian market. This will carry a positive message at public level. This has changed the perception,” said MD Ghising.

For Friday, the highest price set in the market is IRS 12 (Rs.19.2) and average IRS 2.499 (Rs.39984). However, the average rate per unit is IRS. 7.14 (NRS. 11.42). On behalf of NEA, NTPC and NVVN make transactions of Nepalese electricity in Indian market. They will send the prices of electricity sold in India by 6 PM every day.

With this, Nepal India electricity trade has entered into the new phase. Constructed with the domestic capital with involvement of three big Indian companies, allowing 456 MW Upper Tamakosi in Indian market will be another gift to Nepal..