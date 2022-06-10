Kathmandu Valley Confirms 5 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1915 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 5 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 5 infections, Kathmandu district records all 5 cases

With7new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,242.