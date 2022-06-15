Kathmandu District Logs 10 New Cases

June 15, 2022, 5:02 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2856 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 10 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 10 infections, Kathmandu district records 7 cases and Lal

With 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,297.

