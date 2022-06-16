Kathmandu Valley Logs 10 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 10 New Cases

June 16, 2022, 6:22 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1038 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 10 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 10 infections, Kathmandu district records 8 cases and Lalitpur 2.

With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,309.

