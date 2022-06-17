COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 24 New Cases And 15 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 24 New Cases And 15 Recoveries

June 17, 2022, 8:20 p.m.

With 24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,333.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 2234 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 24 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1346 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 10 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 104 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 102 patients are placed in home isolation and 2 are admitted to Hospital.

Meanwhile, 15 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967277 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 percent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19-related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

