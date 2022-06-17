European Leaders Visit Kyiv To Show Support For Ukraine

European Leaders Visit Kyiv To Show Support For Ukraine

June 17, 2022, 7:17 a.m.

The leaders of Europe's biggest economies have gone to Ukraine's capital to show their support. In the face of Russia's intensifying attacks, they conveyed a clear message that they will back Kyiv's bid to join the European Union.

French President Emmanuel Macron said, "We have jointly expressed our desire to confirm through actions, beyond words, that Ukraine belongs to the European family."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, "At the European Council, I will push for a unified position. Germany is in favor of a positive decision, in favor of Ukraine."

EU executives will discuss Ukraine's bid on Friday, although the process could take years.

Ukrainian officials welcomed the show of support. But they have complained that they've only received a fraction of the arms they need.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the more powerful weapons they get, the faster they can liberate their people.

He said, "Russian aggression against Ukraine is aggression against all of Europe, against all united Europe, against every one of us, against our values. Our response must be united."

The European leaders also visited Irpin, a city that saw heavy fighting in the first weeks of the invasion.

Scholz says it has become a "symbol of unimaginable cruelty."

But the leaders have seen much of the fighting shift to the east.

Russian forces are trying to storm Severodonetksk from several directions. They have destroyed the main bridges over a river. But the mayor says the city is not totally cut off.

Agencies

Nepal Is Not A Part Of SPP: Home Minister Khand
Jun 17, 2022
Putin, Xi Agree To Boost Economic, Military Cooperation
Jun 16, 2022
Russian Assault On Severodonetsk Recalls Horrors Of Mariupol
Jun 15, 2022
Nepal Highlights Constraints Of LDCs And LLDCs In Global Trading
Jun 14, 2022
India Logs 8,084 New Covid Cases, 10 Related Deaths
Jun 14, 2022

More on International

Putin, Xi Agree To Boost Economic, Military Cooperation By Agencies 23 hours, 54 minutes ago
Russian Assault On Severodonetsk Recalls Horrors Of Mariupol By Agencies 2 days ago
Russian Attacks On Eastern Ukraine May Continue Long Term By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago
WTO Ministerial Meeting Discusses Impact Of Russian Invasion On Global Trade By Agencies 4 days ago
Russia Hands Out Passports To Residents In Occupied Parts Of Ukraine By Agencies 4 days, 23 hours ago
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Pleads For Arms By Agencies 5 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Is Not A Part Of SPP: Home Minister Khand By Agencies Jun 17, 2022
Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2022
Israeli Doctors Serving Underprivileged Communities Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2022
Nepal Exported Electricity To India At Higher Prices Than By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2022
Global IME And Bank Of Kathmandu Signs Merger MoU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 10 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75