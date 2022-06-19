Kathmandu Valley Logs 12 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed12 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1254 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 12 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 12 infections, Kathmandu district records 11 cases and Lalitpur 1.

With 18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,362.