Kathmandu Valley Confirms 17 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1862 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 17 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 17 infections, Kathmandu district records 13 cases, Lalitpur 2 and Bhaktapur 2.

With 20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,382.

