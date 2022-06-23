Russian Troops Close To Capture Key Cities In Eastern Ukraine

Russian troops in eastern Ukraine seem poised to capture the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk. Commanders believe taking control of these key areas will allow them to complete their conquest of the region.

In Severodonetsk, hundreds of civilians appear to be trapped inside a chemical plant.

A pro-Russian militant said his forces are very close to the complex and have occupied a base and training ground for the Ukrainian Security Service.

Many residents fear the area will soon fall into Russian hands. Some have managed to flee before that happens. About 200 civilians have found their way to safety near the capital, Kyiv.

A 27-year-old woman from Severodonetsk said she and her family sheltered underground for more than 40 days.