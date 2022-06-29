MAG Organizes Workshop On Work Place Safety In The Communication Sector

June 29, 2022, 7:21 p.m.

At a time when workplace safety has become one of the main concerns for much newsroom around the world and Nepal is not an exception, Media Advocacy Group (MAG) organized one day workshop on 'Workplace safety in the communications sector.'

Not only the COVID-19 pandemic is resulting in more illnesses, but the emergence of remote work and dispersed workplaces are making it harder for the journalist to reach their frontline and desk.

Given the state of growing work from home for the media, MAG hosted a highly important workshop. Inaugurating the workshop, Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has stressed the need for making Nepali journalism open, free and respected in South Asia.

He made this statement at a seminar with the theme of 'Workplace safety in the communications sector' organised here today by the Media Advocacy Group.

"The directives related to ensuring workplace safety in communications sector should not be limited to only a document, but it should be implemented in a way that sets an example for all citizens, but not only journalists."

Emphasizing a discussion in making the entire society safe, but not only ensuring safety in the workplace and fields for media persons, the minister said, "For media-persons to become disciplined, responsible and impartiality means to rid themselves and the society of violence of any sort."

Similarly, Ministry Secretary Dr. Baikuntha Aryal viewed that communications should be treated differently and sensibly while stating that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure workplace safety in the sector. Workplaces and fields for journalists should always be taken as different and sensible, he said, adding that the Press Council Nepal is an authorized body to make and implement the directive related to workplace safety for media persons.

SAfe work place.jpg

"Implementation of the journalist code of conduct and other related directives remains within the purview of the Press Council,” he said. He expressed the hope that the government would help implement the directive related to workplace safety in the communications sector.

On the occasion, former Chairperson of the Federation of Nepali Journalists Mahendra Bista tabled a concept of the directive related to workplace safety in the communications sector.

Executive Director Media Advocacy Group (MAG) Banita Basnet highlighted the important workplace safety place for the media. She said that workplace safety has become one of the main priorities for organizations across the world. She said that safe workplaces are also productive ones. She said that in the present context of COVID-19 importance of a safe workplace is highly important.

Safety of workers refers to the provision of a safe working environment, safe equipment, policies, and procedures in order to ensure workers’ health and safety.

Photo courtesy: Babita Basnet Facebook

