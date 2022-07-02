Kathmandu Valley Logs 24 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1201 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 24 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 24 infections, Kathmandu district records 23 cases and 1 in Lalitpur.

With 35 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,762.