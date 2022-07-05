India Records Over 16,000 New Covid Cases

July 5, 2022, 7:32 a.m.

India on Monday reported at least 16,135 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total number of Covid cases to 4,35,18564. India's death tally rose to 5,25,223 with 24 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to Union Health Ministry data, the active cases stand at 1,13,864, comprising 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.

Nearly 198 crore doses of the coronavirus vaccines have so far been administered in the country, the Co-WIN dashboard showed.

Agencies

