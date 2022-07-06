Kathmandu Valley Logs 47 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 47 New Cases

July 6, 2022, 4:44 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1549 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 47 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 47 infections, Kathmandu district records 38 cases, 9 in Lalitpur .

With 90 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,998.

