Kathmandu Valley Logs 52 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 52 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1201 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 27 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 52 infections, Kathmandu district records 47 cases, 4 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

With 72 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,213.