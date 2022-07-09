Kathmandu Valley Logs 52 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 52 New Cases

July 9, 2022, 8:06 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 52 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1201 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 27 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 52 infections, Kathmandu district records 47 cases, 4 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

With 72 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,213.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 72 New Cases And 31 Recoveries
Jul 09, 2022
Harisayani Or Devshayani Ekadashi 2022: Day, Date, And Significance
Jul 09, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At A Few Places Lumbini Gandaki And Karnali Province
Jul 09, 2022
Former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo Shot To Death
Jul 08, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirm 47 New Cases
Jul 08, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 72 New Cases And 31 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirm 47 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 83 New Cases And 27 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Reports Two More Cases Of Cholera By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 40 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 60 New Cases And 23 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

ELECTRIC COOKING Accelerating Speed By Keshab Poudel Jul 09, 2022
Harisayani Or Devshayani Ekadashi 2022: Day, Date, And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2022
Nepal Starts Cement Export To India By Agencies Jul 09, 2022
India Logs 18,815 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours By Agencies Jul 09, 2022
World Leaders, Politicians Offer Condolences Over Abe's Death By Agencies Jul 09, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At A Few Places Lumbini Gandaki And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75