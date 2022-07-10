Kathmandu Valley Logs 88 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 88 New Cases

July 10, 2022, 4:39 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 88 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1707 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 88 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 88 infections, Kathmandu district records 72 cases, 13 in Lalitpur and 3 in Bhaktapur.

With 104 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,317.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 104 New Cases And 31 Recoveries
Jul 10, 2022
Chaturmas Starts From Today: Its Importance And Significant
Jul 10, 2022
US, China Agree To Continue Dialogue, Despite Differences
Jul 10, 2022
Eid al-Adha 2022: Significance of Eid al-Adha, Bakrid in Islam
Jul 10, 2022
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Region
Jul 10, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 104 New Cases And 31 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 52 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 45 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 72 New Cases And 31 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 48 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirm 47 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 83 New Cases And 27 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Kathmandu Reports Two More Cases Of Cholera By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Crazy English By Hemang Dixit Jul 10, 2022
Gautam Buddha International Airport Faces Financial Troubles By Agencies Jul 10, 2022
Paddy Plantation: 44% Of Field Planted By Agencies Jul 10, 2022
Chaturmas Starts From Today: Its Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2022
US, China Agree To Continue Dialogue, Despite Differences By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2022
Eid al-Adha 2022: Significance of Eid al-Adha, Bakrid in Islam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75