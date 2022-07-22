Kathmandu Valley Logs 249 New Cases

July 22, 2022, 6:04 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 249 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2168 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 249 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 216 infections, Kathmandu district records 173 cases, 52 in Lalitpur and 24 in Bhaktapur.

With 384 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 982,103.

