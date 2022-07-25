China Launches Second Space Station Module

China Launches Second Space Station Module

July 25, 2022, 7:28 a.m.

China says it has successfully launched the second module of its space station that is due to be completed by the year-end.

State-run China Central Television reported that the Long March 5B rocket carrying the laboratory module Wentian lifted off from the southern island of Hainan on Sunday.

Wentian is to dock with the core module Tianhe. The broadcaster said astronauts will conduct life science experiments in Wentian, including research on the growth of plants and animals in a space environment.

Another lab module is scheduled to be launched in October as the last part of the space station.

China is stepping up efforts to become a leading country in space development, sending probes to the moon and Mars in addition to constructing the space station.

The government is believed to be stressing the progress of the construction, as President Xi Jinping aims to secure an unprecedented third term at the Communist Party Congress this autumn.

This is the third time China has launched the Long March 5B rocket.

When the rocket re-entered the atmosphere after the first launch in 2020, it was reported that what appeared to be its debris fell onto the West African nation of Cote d'Ivoire and damaged buildings.

Source: NHK

Agencies

India Logs 20,279 Fresh Covid Cases On Sunday ,
Jul 25, 2022
New Bill Ensures Reproductive Right To Inmates
Jul 25, 2022
Global IME Bank Makes Rs. 5.2 Billion Profit In FY 2021/22
Jul 24, 2022
WHO Declares Monkeypox A Global Health Emergency
Jul 24, 2022
Reported Missile Strike Threatens Grain Export Deal
Jul 24, 2022

More on International

Reported Missile Strike Threatens Grain Export Deal By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Russia And Ukraine Reach Deal On Grain Exports By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
Russians Conduct A 'Brutal' Attack On Kharkiv By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
Sunak, Truss Advance To Final Vote For UK Conservative Party Leader By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Biden To Speak With Chinese President Xi By Agencies 4 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 295 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 453 New Cases And 95 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2022
Ghantakarna Or Gathemangal Festival 2022: Importance and Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2022
Nepal’s Foreign Currency Reserve Is Shrinking: PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2022
India Logs 20,279 Fresh Covid Cases On Sunday , By Agencies Jul 25, 2022
New Bill Ensures Reproductive Right To Inmates By Agencies Jul 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75