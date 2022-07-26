Kathmandu Valley Logs 233 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 233 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2215 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 233 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 233 infections, Kathmandu district records 165 cases, 62 in Lalitpur and 6 in Bhaktapur.

With 400 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesdays the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 984,475