Kathmandu Valley Logs 233 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 233 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2215 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 233 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 233 infections, Kathmandu district records 165 cases, 62 in Lalitpur and 6 in Bhaktapur.
With 400 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesdays the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 984,475
