EC Is Preparing To Hold HoR, PA Elections On November 20: Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya

July 27, 2022, 7:34 a.m.

Chief election commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya said that the government will announce the elections date by July 31 as per the recommendation given by the Commission.

"We had suggested holding the HoR and the PA elections on November 18, but if the government takes a decision through the upcoming Cabinet meeting to hold the elections on November 20 in a single phase, don't get surprised," said the chief election commission Thapaliya at the press meet.

The Election Commission has shared that the government is likely to fix November 20 as the date for holding the election for the members of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the Provincial Assemblies (PA).

He said the EC needs 120 days usually for preparation to hold the election, but since internal preparations are underway, the EC will hold the elections if announced for November 20 successfully.

