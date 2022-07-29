Kathmandu Valley Logs 280 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 280 New Cases

July 29, 2022, 4:26 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 280 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2474 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 280 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 280 infections, Kathmandu district records 212 cases, 54 in Lalitpur and 14 in Bhaktapur.

With 391 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 985,808

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 391 New Cases And 269 Recoveries And Two Death
Jul 29, 2022
KOICA Organized Consultative Workhsop For Its Volunteer Partner Organizations
Jul 29, 2022
Head-race Tunnel Breakthrough of 111 MW Nilgiri Hydropower Project
Jul 29, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Bagmati, Karnlai And Sudurpaschim
Jul 29, 2022
US Assistant Secretary Of State Lu Delivered US Secretary Of State’s Award For Corporate Excellence To Purnaa
Jul 28, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 391 New Cases And 269 Recoveries And Two Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 324 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 524 New Cases And 215 Recoveries And Two Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Over 18,000 Cases Of Monkeypox Reported Globally: WHO By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 276 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 418 New Cases And 202 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Passport, National Power And International Prestige By Shambhu Ram Simkhada Jul 29, 2022
KOICA Organized Consultative Workhsop For Its Volunteer Partner Organizations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2022
Head-race Tunnel Breakthrough of 111 MW Nilgiri Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2022
Pokhara Mayor, Indian Ambassador Discuss Expansion Of Sister City Relations Between Pokhara And Indian Cities By Agencies Jul 29, 2022
Nepal Imported 1,807 EVs imported in Nepal In Last Fiscal Year By Agencies Jul 29, 2022
Russia Attacks Eastern, Southern Areas, Kyiv Region Of Ukraine By Agencies Jul 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75