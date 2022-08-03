COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 590 New Cases And 301 Recoveries

With 590 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 988,327

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 3091 Real-Time Poly 590 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2911 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 325 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5433 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 5275 patients are placed in home isolation and 158 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 43 are in ICU and 2 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 301 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 970926 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported 2 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,968.