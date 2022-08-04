Koshi Flood: 1500 Families Displaced In Udayapur

Koshi Flood: 1500 Families Displaced In Udayapur

Aug. 4, 2022, 8:09 a.m.

One thousand and five hundred families have been displaced after the flooded Saptakoshi River entered human settlements by breaking the embankment of Dumribot in Belaka Municipality-8 in Udayapur district.

Human settlements in wards 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9 were displaced after the flood inundated them.

A part of the swelled Saptakoshi entered the human settlement at 4 am Wednesday. The locals abandoned the settlements for safe places immediately after the flood entered the villages. A team from the local levels are rescuing the affected families.

Continuous and torrential rains of the past few days have affected normal life, especially in Udayapur, Sunsari and Saptari districts of Province 1.

Following the inundation, villagers of around 1,500 households of Belaka have been shifted to a safe place including community buildings.

Koshi flood 2.jpg

Locals administration and the security personnel have intensified the search, rescue and relief operation in the village. Since heavy inundation, the locals have been forced to seek temporary shelter. Security forces from N epal Police, Armed Police Force Nepal and Nepali Army have been on the field for rescue and relief distribution.

Chief District Officer (CDO) Birendra Kumar Yadav said the whole team of the District Disaster Management has been on the field throughout the day for prompt rescue and relief distribution since the disaster hit.

The Saptakoshi flood entered Koshi Tappu region following its original route after 34 years. Settlements in Belaka and nearby places were formed after the Koshi River changed its course in 1998.

It is said that Dhauri Tappu in wards 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9 of Belka, Sri Lanka Island, Bhagalpur, Garaiya, Tapeshwari and other settlements and Saptakoshi and Kanchanrup of neighboring district Saptari and Sri Lanka Island of 6 and 9 of Barahkshetra Municipality of Sunsari are also at risk of flooding.

Kosi flood 3.jpg

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Province 1 Rajendra Rai has expressed his concerns after the swelled Saptakoshi entered the human settlement. He said he was sad that many people of Barahakshethar in Sunsari and Belaka in Udaypur were hit hard by the floods.

Source: The Rising Nepal

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Has Many Attractions To Thai Tourists: Ambassador Dhakal
Aug 04, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Gandaki Province
Aug 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 422 New Cases
Aug 03, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 590 New Cases And 301 Recoveries
Aug 03, 2022
School Building Constructed By The Support From India Inaugurated In Bidur
Aug 03, 2022

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Koshi Rivers Enters Human Settlements In Udayapur By Agencies 18 hours, 1 minute ago
Kathmandu Jolted By 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake By Agencies 1 month, 3 weeks ago
FLOOD AND DISASTER Unprecedented Loss By A Correspondent 9 months, 1 week ago
Floods And Landslides: Death Toll Reach 111 And 37 Missing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 months, 2 weeks ago
Floods And Landslides: Death Toll Reach 101 And 41 Missing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 months, 2 weeks ago
48 Killed, 31 Missing And Hundred Displaced By The Recent Floods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

US ASSITANT SECRETARY DON LU: Nepal Connection By Keshab Poudel Aug 04, 2022
Is Combating Viruses With Vaccine Inequity Possible? By Radha Paudel Aug 04, 2022
Nepal Has Many Attractions To Thai Tourists: Ambassador Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2022
Ruling Parties Agree To Hold Elections On November 20 By Agencies Aug 04, 2022
India Confirms 17,135 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours By Agencies Aug 04, 2022
Over 20 Chinese Military Planes Cross Strait Median Line: By Agencies Aug 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75