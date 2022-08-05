Kathmandu Valley Logs 390 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 390 New Cases

Aug. 5, 2022, 5:01 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 390 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2941 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 390 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 390 infections, Kathmandu district records 321 cases, 54 in Lalitpur and 15 in Bhaktapur.

With 529 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 989,350

