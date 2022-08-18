Guterres Arrives In Ukraine For Talks With Zelenskyy, Erdogan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Guterres Arrived In he western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Wednesday.

Guterres will hold a meeting with Zelenskyy and Erdogan on Thursday. They will exchange views on exports of agricultural products agreed upon by Russia and Ukraine and mediated by Turkey and the UN.

He is also scheduled to have a separate meeting with Zelenskyy. The two are expected to discuss what can be done to lower tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Tensions between the two counties have been rising on the Crimean Peninsula following explosions at two ammunition depots, on August ninth and 16th. Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014.

The Russian defense ministry has called the explosion on the 16th an act of sabotage. Local fire-fighting authorities on Wednesday revealed that nine nearby apartment buildings and around 70 houses were damaged.