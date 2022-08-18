Kathmandu Valley Logs 143 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 143 New Cases

Aug. 18, 2022, 5:32 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2082 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 143 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 143 infections, Kathmandu district records 107 cases, 30 in Lalitpur and 6in Bhaktapur.

With 224 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 994,613

